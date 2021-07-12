ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 4.2% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.77. 11,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 580,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

