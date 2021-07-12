Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 129,158 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 817,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

