Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,285 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.11% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $72.90 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

