Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 85,859 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,859 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of GoodRx worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $32.85 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,532,892 shares valued at $54,620,142. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.