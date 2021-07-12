Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 88,250 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.76 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.