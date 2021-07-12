Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 127,406 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Life Storage worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

