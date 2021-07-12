Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 179,717 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.93% of Hope Bancorp worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

