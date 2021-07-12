Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 430,117 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5,371.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 381.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 251,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,702.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

