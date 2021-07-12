Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intel were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

INTC opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

