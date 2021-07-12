Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

