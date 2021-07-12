Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.63 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 400.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 799,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

