Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.21. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.