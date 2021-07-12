Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Atlassian worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $268.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $273.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

