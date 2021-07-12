Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

