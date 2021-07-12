Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.82 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

