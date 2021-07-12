Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Coupa Software worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $266.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

