Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.59% of Rogers worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rogers by 281.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

