Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of UDR worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

