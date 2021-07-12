Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.73% of Skyline Champion worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

