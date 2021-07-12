Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 965,011 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 456.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.53% of Umpqua worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 11,267.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 162,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.