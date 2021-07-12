Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 98,426 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.83% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

