Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.72% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $27.98 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

