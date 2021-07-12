Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,399 shares of company stock worth $3,900,759. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.