Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,531,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

NYSE IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.60 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

