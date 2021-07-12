Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Macy’s worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $18.67 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

