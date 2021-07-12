Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Trex worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $102.37 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.