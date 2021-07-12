Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

