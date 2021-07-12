Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,033 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.81% of CSW Industrials worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

