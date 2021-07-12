Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,419 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

