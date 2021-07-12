Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,152 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of Endava worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $118.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.