Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,979 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.22 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

