Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

