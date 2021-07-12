Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of The Toro worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $112.93 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.