Thunder Token Market Cap Hits $65.79 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and $25.91 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00212759 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.