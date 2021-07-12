Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,775.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $94,775.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

