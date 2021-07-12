Tierion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

