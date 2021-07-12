Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70.

Till Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.