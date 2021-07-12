Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TSBK) EVP Edward Colman Foster Sells 1,200 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TSBK) EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSBK traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

