Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Major Shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TLRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,128. Timberline Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.