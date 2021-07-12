Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 12,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 175,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

