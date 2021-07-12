Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 30,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,349. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

