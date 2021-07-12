Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 30,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,349. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
