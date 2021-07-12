Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 1,300 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $181,337.00.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04.

Allegion stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.12. 465,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.75. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

