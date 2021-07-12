Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 1,300 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $181,337.00.
Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04.
Allegion stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.12. 465,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.75. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
