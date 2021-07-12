Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $535.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

