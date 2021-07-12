TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

