TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S stock remained flat at $$67.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.