Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $39.61 or 0.00119640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $237,633.42 and approximately $47,483.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.