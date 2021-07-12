Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

6/9/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

5/25/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$34.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

