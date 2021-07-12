Tower (TOWER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $302,322.00

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Tower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tower has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tower has a market cap of $3.80 million and $302,322.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.00884707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005420 BTC.

About Tower

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

