TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) were up 3.6% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 3,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,330,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at $675,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.