TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 20,000 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $45.72. 336,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,233. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

