TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss Sells 20,000 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00.
Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $45.72. 336,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,233. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $81.36.
About TPI Composites
